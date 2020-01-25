Entertainment

Let's take a look at the new Funko Pop! dedicated to the beautiful Elektra

January 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
In these days a new Funko Pop has been announced! of the classic line of the Marvel Comics this time dedicated to Elektra Natchios, the beautiful killer ninja that we learned to love on the pages of Daredevil.

Created by the legendary author Frank Miller for his run on the pages of Daredevil number 168, released in January 1981, the kunoichi of Greek origins turns 39. Elektra was Matt Murdock's most loved woman. After a series of vicissitudes and a very complex relationship, the two also came to face each other as enemies and then separate. Elektra is killed by Bullseye, the killer with an infallible aim, only to return to life in the series dedicated to the blind super hero of Hell's Kitchen. Funko Pop! that you can find at the bottom of the news, and already orderable, belongs to the line that celebrates 80 years of Marvel Comics which aims to release all the very first versions of the characters of the House of Ideas most loved by fans. A few days ago, for example, we showed you Funko Pop! dedicated to Gambit and Rogue of the X-Men presented at London Toy Fair.

What do you think of this new Funko Pop? Will you buy it? Let us know in the comments. We also leave you with this splendid cover of Werewolf by night by the author of Afro Samurai.

