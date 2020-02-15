Let's take a look at the best anime of each year according to Google

Share it:

A special ranking lists those that for the most famous search engine in the world, namely Google, are i best anime for every year starting from 1966 to 2018. Let's see which souls are part of this particular list.

The research was conducted by the J-List blog and is based on Google's specific algorithms. In the ranking we find great souls who have now become real cult like Cowboy Bebop, Neon Genesis Evangelion and Akira. There is also room for mainstream series such as Ranma 1/2 (best anime of 1989 according to this ranking), Toradora (2006), Inuyasha, City Hunter and others. Obviously it is a ranking that is not based on a reviewer's personal judgment, but it is Google's search algorithms, so there is no real criticism or analytical thinking behind it. However, it remains interesting because it also gives us a look at very old souls such as Marine Boy (from 1969, think) or Speed ​​Racer, released in 1967 and, perhaps they provide suggestions on some recovery to do and souls that we have lost over the years.

Speaking of more recent times, these are the anime adaptations that fans would like according to a survey launched by AnimeJapan. Instead, these are the anime films that last year exceeded one billion yen.