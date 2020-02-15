Entertainment

Let's take a look at the best anime of each year according to Google

February 15, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

A special ranking lists those that for the most famous search engine in the world, namely Google, are i best anime for every year starting from 1966 to 2018. Let's see which souls are part of this particular list.

The research was conducted by the J-List blog and is based on Google's specific algorithms. In the ranking we find great souls who have now become real cult like Cowboy Bebop, Neon Genesis Evangelion and Akira. There is also room for mainstream series such as Ranma 1/2 (best anime of 1989 according to this ranking), Toradora (2006), Inuyasha, City Hunter and others. Obviously it is a ranking that is not based on a reviewer's personal judgment, but it is Google's search algorithms, so there is no real criticism or analytical thinking behind it. However, it remains interesting because it also gives us a look at very old souls such as Marine Boy (from 1969, think) or Speed ​​Racer, released in 1967 and, perhaps they provide suggestions on some recovery to do and souls that we have lost over the years.

READ:  So would Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 with the style of Link's Awakening

Speaking of more recent times, these are the anime adaptations that fans would like according to a survey launched by AnimeJapan. Instead, these are the anime films that last year exceeded one billion yen.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.