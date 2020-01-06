Let's take a look at Hentatsu the new anime of the director of Kemono Friends!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After working on the anime of Kemon Friends, the director Tatsuki has shown in these days the first episode of his new series entitled Hentatsu. Made up of a series of shorts, the series is about two little girls exploring a dilapidated version of Tokyo's Nakano Broadway.

On air on the Japanese television networks Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi Tv and BS11 on Saturdays at 11.57pm, the first episode shows the two protagonist girls (one with horns from Oni, the other with cat ears) with powers magic wandering the Nakano Broadway shopping center (famous for selling otaku-themed merchandising) that seems to be haunted by a strange crab-like creature that chases them and then attacks them. After a heated fight, the two manage to get the better of the creature and then enjoy a well-deserved moment of relaxation in a coffee bar. Despite its brevity, the episode shows good animations and valuable action scenes. You can find the whole episode (lasting a few minutes) at the bottom of the news.

In addition to the director Tatsuki (famous for working on the anime Kemono Friends), working on the Hentatsu anime we find Yoshihisa Ida for the key animation and Yuko Shiromizu. To give voice to the two protagonists we have: Kaoru Takasugi who double the girl Oni, while Mai Kadowaki lends her voice to the girl with cat ears.

In addition to Hentatsu, we already have several series announced for 2020: a new Gundam anime for this January and the second season of The Irregular at Magic High School.