Entertainment

Let's take a look at Hentatsu the new anime of the director of Kemono Friends!

January 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After working on the anime of Kemon Friends, the director Tatsuki has shown in these days the first episode of his new series entitled Hentatsu. Made up of a series of shorts, the series is about two little girls exploring a dilapidated version of Tokyo's Nakano Broadway.

On air on the Japanese television networks Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi Tv and BS11 on Saturdays at 11.57pm, the first episode shows the two protagonist girls (one with horns from Oni, the other with cat ears) with powers magic wandering the Nakano Broadway shopping center (famous for selling otaku-themed merchandising) that seems to be haunted by a strange crab-like creature that chases them and then attacks them. After a heated fight, the two manage to get the better of the creature and then enjoy a well-deserved moment of relaxation in a coffee bar. Despite its brevity, the episode shows good animations and valuable action scenes. You can find the whole episode (lasting a few minutes) at the bottom of the news.

READ:  MangaDex also has legal problems: will it close one of the largest pirate manga databases?

In addition to the director Tatsuki (famous for working on the anime Kemono Friends), working on the Hentatsu anime we find Yoshihisa Ida for the key animation and Yuko Shiromizu. To give voice to the two protagonists we have: Kaoru Takasugi who double the girl Oni, while Mai Kadowaki lends her voice to the girl with cat ears.

In addition to Hentatsu, we already have several series announced for 2020: a new Gundam anime for this January and the second season of The Irregular at Magic High School.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.