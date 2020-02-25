Sports

"Let's see what I do so they don't see my underpants," the story of Javi Moreno arriving at Milan

February 25, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Javi Moreno, former player of Alavés and Milan among others, went through El Larguero in the preliminary of Naples – Barça to remember his journey through Series A and remembered a funny anecdote when he arrived at the Italian club after leaving Alavés.

Together with Jordi Cruyff, an analyst from El Larguero who also passed through Alavés, he shared an anecdote of his arrival at the Milanese dressing room, through which great players such as Maldini, Pirlo or Gatuso passed. "We arrived in flip flops and tracksuit. In Alavés we didn't have a team suit, "they said.

Javi Moreno then deepened his first impression upon arriving at the locker room. "I arrived in my tracksuit and my Kelme shoes and I thought it was more modern than modern. I sat in the locker room, I saw the companions arrive and they came in suits … Costacurta wine with tuxedo. I looked and said 'what is this? "He began to explain.

"Then they took off their clothes and one with the briefs of Armani, Dolce & Gabbana … and I with elephants and giraffes. I thought: "Let's see what I do so that these underpants don't see me". In the end I lowered my pants and briefs all at once. I came home and told my wife that we had to go buy underpants, "he concluded.

