Let's see this cute cosplay of the young Pan of Dragon Ball GT

February 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The anime of Dragon Ball GT years after its conclusion, it continues to have a series of conflicting judgments. There are those who love it, those who have not particularly liked it completely. Let's see if this Pan cosplay can change the critics of the series.

Instagram user mayuucosplaay shares this cute cosplay from Goku's granddaughter on her social profile while she is posing to launch a Kamehameha. Pan, in the series, accompanied his grandfather Goku became a child again in search of the seven spheres of the Dragon scattered in space, after the clumsy Pilaf had made a wish incorrectly. The two, accompanied by Trunks, travel among the stars, come across a series of strange characters and live daring adventures. If the first part openly paid homage to the atmosphere of the first part of the classic series (with Goku as a child who accompanied Bulma), only partially succeeding, the second part veered much more on the action side, embracing more the philosophy of Dragon Ball Z and giving us Goku's beloved Super Saiyan 4 that fans still remember with nostalgia.

The series is now completely out of the official continuity, but it is possible that in the future the little Pan may assist the grandfather again in other adventures. If you are a Dragon Ball GT fan, take a look at this wonderful statue of Gogeta SSJ 4 that is worth every penny.

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

