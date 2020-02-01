Entertainment

Let's see the new poster for the film My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

February 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
The animated film based on the manga of the master Kohei Horikoshi My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising / b> is about to debut in the United States on February 26th. To promote the release, Funimatione makes available a poster with the characters of the series.

In the poster, which you find at the bottom of the news, we see Deku and other Class 1-A students in their hero costumes and in a combat pose. Behind we can see other famous people in the series, such as the hero Hawks and the mysterious villain that our protagonists will face. In Japan, the film was warmly received by fans, in fact My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising placed well at the box office, reaching the top places for takings in the first weeks of screening. The film will arrive in our cinemas from March 19 to 25. Here you can find a clip of the final clash of Heroes Rising but, obviously, keep in mind that it is highly spoiler.

Meanwhile, rumors suggest that 10 new My Hero Academia films are on the program. The news is to be taken with the necessary pliers, also because the manga is about to reach its final stages. Obviously we will keep you updated if there should be confirmations in this regard.

What do you think of the new poster? Are you going to see the movie in the cinema? Let us know with a comment!

