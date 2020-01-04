Entertainment

Let's see a new and particular key visual for Dr. Stone: Stone Wars

January 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
The anime of TMS Entertainment is now in its second season: we saw the first promotional video of Dr. Stone: Stone Wars, now we also report a key visual dedicated to the next unpublished episodes dedicated to the series.

That of Dr. Stone was an anime that was able to immediately impose itself on the public all over the world, thanks to an original story and extremely interesting characters. This is why the announcement of one should not be surprising second season at such a close distance from the first.

To help fans deceive the wait for the premiere of the anime we think this image, which you can find at the bottom of the news, which depicts the arms of the three protagonists of the next episodes of the series. We obviously refer to Senku, Chrome and Gen, who during the second season will be engaged in what will prove to be a battle with no holds barred between the Kingdom of Science and the Tsukasa Empire.

We do not yet know the release date of the series or the number of episodes, but we are sure that in the coming weeks we will receive more news about it. If you have not already done so we recommend you to see the first trailer of Dr. Stone: Stone Wars, whose first season is available with Italian subtitles streaming on the famous site Crunchyroll.

