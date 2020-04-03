Let's preview the new Star Wars: The High Republic Jedi

Share it:

We had already told you about Lucasfilm's new project Star Wars: The High Republic who saw the birth of comics and canonical books that explore the narrative universe invented by George Lucas. Today we show you the artwork of some Jedi Knights who will populate the series.

Star Wars: The High Rpublic it is set 200 years before the events we saw in the film Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, as we have already mentioned in a previous news, and presents a period of peace and wealth in the universe. At this time, the Jedi Knights (more powerful and influential than ever) guard the Galaxy against possible threats. According to the creative director of Lucasfilm Publishing, Michael Siglain: "Readers will see a wide range of Jedi in this era. This is a period of peace and optimism, in which the Jedi are good and proud and it is something that we want to make stand out in them, while continuing to give them such depth so that their personalities and their idiosyncrasies shine. The Jedi Knights of the Upper Republic inspire and are inspired. In short, they are the good guys. "

Obviously there will be dangers that lurk in the dark and that the heroes are called to fight. Among the introduced characters we have:

Avar Kriss: she is a woman and seems to be the noblest character and the greatest example for the Jedi of those years.

she is a woman and seems to be the noblest character and the greatest example for the Jedi of those years. Loden GreatStorm: he is a Jedi master of the Twi'lek race. He is described as one of the best teachers and has a good sense of humor.

he is a Jedi master of the Twi'lek race. He is described as one of the best teachers and has a good sense of humor. Keeve Trennis: she is described by the authors as "the head of the group", but with great talent in the Jedi arts.

she is described by the authors as "the head of the group", but with great talent in the Jedi arts. Stellan Gios: another Jedi master, who came to the Order together with Avar Kriss. Often the two are sent together on a mission, showing great affinity and fighting skills.

another Jedi master, who came to the Order together with Avar Kriss. Often the two are sent together on a mission, showing great affinity and fighting skills. Vernestra "Vern" Rwoh: the last character presented, Vernestra is a young woman and a padawan trained by the Jedi master Stellan Gios. Despite her young age, she appears to be very talented and sets an example for young Jedi aspirants.

Furthermore, what appear to be the main villains of the series, i Nihil.