Let's go with Google Earth to tour the world of Harry Potter

We are still at home but looking for entertainment, so the plan for today is go with Google Earth to tour the world of Harry Potter. Magical places and Muggle places, imaginary and real, we will be able to take a walk around the real locations of the films and the sites that inspired J. K. Rowling. Ready brooms and wands? Let's go!

There are twelve stops for true fans of the saga, with some bewilderment, so the maniacs of the chronological order prepare so that it does not coincide. Despite this, it is a fantastic way to enjoy the magical world.

Imagine crossing the wall at the exact point of the Platform 9 and 3/4, that place already fixed in our eyes and that is designated for the enjoyment of fans in kings cross station in London, with the car half-entering and long lines to take the long-awaited photo. Just to the left side there is now a store, with more queues in which everything imaginable in this universe is found. From there to get on the Hogwarts Express and cross the Glenfinnan Viaduct, that highest bridge in Scotland that the Jacobite crosses.

It is curious that they are not arranged chronologically as they appear in the books, because Diagon Alley It is where Hagrid takes Harry Potter to buy everything he needs to go to his first course at Hogwarts. That alley is a real place in the heart of London City, Leadenhall Market, a place with a special charm, but you know that the Muggles they can't see how magical it is.

From there we go to Hogwarts, which is actually the Alnwick Castle, a castle still inhabited and that lent indoor and outdoor to shoot the first two movies of the saga. In addition to these virtual tours, there are guided tours and even broom flight classes. Then it's time to enter to stay open-mouthed with the Great Hall, which is actually the imposing Renaissance dining hall of Christ Church College from Oxford. Let's move forward a bit in the saga and get on the Millennium Bridge in London, the one that the Death Eaters destroy in 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince'. The Thames in the middle, on one side St. Paul's Cathedral and on the other the Tate Modern and the Globe Theater.

With a jump Google Earth takes us to Edinburgh, to a pub called The Elephant House, which is where J.K. Rowling spent the afternoons with a coffee, ruined and writing. The bathrooms are a sanctuary for fans of the saga, and a point of asylum with so much graffiti that you can't even see what color the wall was. He used to sit by a window that overlooks a cemetery and from there he also got many ideas.

Another visit is the 'The Wizarding World of Harry Potter', Orlando's theme park where you can ride a reproduction of the Hogwarts Express or enter Gringotts, the wizarding bench. The next stop is at the 'Magical Law Enforcement Department' in the heart of New York: the imposing Woolworth building. It is one of the locations of 'Fantastic Animals and where to find them'

Since its premiere, 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Legacy' is on the bill at the London Palace Theater, with its imposing nest with a child inside. Work for very fans and in two parts, which is happen on different days. We also took a walk through the British Library (almost next to Kings Cross) where in 2017 they inaugurated a fantastic exhibition with original drawings and library funds in which the author could find inspiration. The end of the visit is another Diagon Alley, this one at Warner studios outside London.

