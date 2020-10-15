let’s find out why there was never a sequel to Tooms

One of the X-Files’ most famous creatures, Eugene Victor Tooms, was about to return with a sequel episode, but it was never made in the end. Why?

The X-Files still has a very high reputation and this has contributed to its comeback on television in recent weeks. The series figured out how to render horror and science fiction two elements of great success through strong characters and a compelling storytelling.

One of the X-Files greatest abilities was knowing how to juggle hers serialized plots and the more self-sufficient bets with i monsters of the week. These latest creations have resulted in some of the most popular episodes and creepy characters in the series. Many of these destabilizing ideas are limited to solo appearances or, on rare occasions, to some small later cameo.

There were actually some sequels to the most iconic monsters of the week planned, but the plans have been shattered.

Eugene Victor Tooms is an X-Files monster that appears in season 1 in episode 3, “Squeeze”, and in episode 21, “Tooms”. It consumes human livers and can modify extremely confined spaces to escape. Tooms is also hibernating for much of his life with habits and physiology similar to a cave creature, but despite public appreciation, he disappears into thin air forever.

Doug Hutchison, the actor of the character, wrote an entire script to bring Eugene Tooms back and the title of the episode of his return was to be “Dark He Was e Golden-Eyed“. Hutchison’s script was full of flashbacks who looked to Tooms’ past as a science experiment, his connection with a Central American Indian god who also eats liver, and the continuation of the character’s creepy scene with a vulnerable Dana Scully.

Hutchison had devoted a lot of work to this story, but the creator of the show Chris Carter, without even reading the script, he rejected it. Hutchison later revealed that his interpretation of the character had actually gone in very different directions than what the writers Glen Morgan e James Wong they originally came up with, so it’s likely the script would have clashed with the team even if they had a chance to read it.

