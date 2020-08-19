let's find out who is Soldier Boy, the character of Jensen Ackles

Share it:

In the past few hours, a news has sent Supernatural fans into jujube soup: Jensen Ackles will join the third season of The Boys in the role of the "original superhero", Soldier Boy. But we know his character better.

It was only a matter of before Eric Kripke brought out his original Boys, the Winchester Brothers, also in The Boys. And now, with the imminent end of Supernatural, the time has come … At least for Jensen Ackles (and who knows Jared Padalecki won't be joining him soon?), Who will play, needless to say, a superhero.

Who is Soldier Boy?

Basically, the poor (very poor) version of Captain America (and there is no shortage of irony here, with Ackles notoriously being one of the actors vying for the role of Cap in the MCU at the time, then gone to Chris Evans). It is, in fact, clearly a parody-homage, from the origins to the similarities in costume and powers, to the fact that during the war he was at the head of a team called The Avenging Squad.

In the comics of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Soldier Boy was the leader of the Payback group, a team of superheroes that also included Stormfront. Characteristic traits of Soldier Boy are a degree of naivety and innocence unusual for the environment in which he operates (he does not swear and avoids any promiscuity of a sexual nature, but was tricked by Homelander into indulging in sexual acts with him), and a no small cowardice, which adds to a fairly noticeable lack of willpower. However, he is extremely patriotic, and during the clashes he usually recites the names of the various American states, by way of a battle cry.

Charged by Vought to hunt down the Boys, Soldier Boy has clashed several times with them, and in particular with Greg Mallory, who ends up killing him. Or at least, an iteration of it. Yes, why Soldier Boy's identity has actually been passed down multiple times, while Vought would like you to believe that there has always been only one hero, since the days of the Second World War. The most modern incarnation, in fact, the one that is found against Billy and the others in the comics, should be the third.

Soldier Boy has physical abilities similar to those of Cap, but the similarities end there, also because it seems that many other heroes are physically (and mentally, but we had already understood this) superior to him.

We don't know how the character will be introduced to the show, if he will be changed to a large extent, or kept roughly the same (we'd bet more on the former, though), but according to Kripke's words ("it will bring so much humor, pathos and danger"), we can probably expect another great villain.

There third season of The Boys is already in pre-production, and shooting is expected to begin next January, while The Boys' second season will debut in a few weeks on Amazon Prime Video.