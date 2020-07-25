let's find out more about Morgana, the most controversial character in the Netflix series

Share it:

Cursed, based on the book of the same name by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, is the new hit series of Netflix and among its strengths we find the numerous and surprising transformations to the Arthurian lore, such as for the character of Morgana.

In the Netflix series, the character played by Shalom Brune-Franklin we are initially presented with the name of Igraine (which in Arthurian lore is usually the name of Arthur's mother), but soon we discover that not only she and Arthur are brothers, but the other girl is not that, in fact, Morgana.

"When I first read the script I thought she was such a lovable woman, someone who was trying to do her best, someone who had suffered a lot and who was trying to understand her place in the world"explains the actress to Collider's microphones"And I find it really exciting, because in this way you have the opportunity to see the character in his progressive transformation, rather than immediately identifying her as a villain. But who knows, maybe it won't get bad in our series … You never know. Everything else has been changed, so what do we know, maybe become a saint!".

But during the course of the show's first season we saw Morgana evolve and develop as a character, also thanks to Cailleach, and in the last few episodes we see her assume the identity of the Widow (Widow)

"The Widow was a woman in perpetual expectation of the return of her husband lost at sea. Her pain was so powerful, that it kept her alive much longer than a normal human being, and she was given the ability to build bridges in the mountains, and earn her place as Shadow of the Lord of the Dead"reads a passage from the book that greatly helped Shalom Brune-Franklin in her interpretation.

"It will be fascinating to find out what will happen now"says the actress while Tom Wheeler anticipates what we might face if Cursed is renewed for a second season by Netflix "He has a long journey ahead of him, not too different from Nimue's in some respects. You may think you know where we are going, but know that we want to keep you as tight as possible".

And he concludes: "I see Morgana as extremely heroic and justified in trying what she feels … But at a certain point, how much can you remain faithful to the cause? She is not the type of person who likes to compromise, so the story may get complicated".