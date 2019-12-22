Let's explore Silent Hills: a new secret emerges from the demo P.T.

Share it:

Silent Hills has been wiped out for more than four years but the dataminers are continuing to discover hidden secrets by analyzing the source code of P.T., the Playable Teaser released on PS4 in summer 2014 and long since deleted from the servers of the PlayStation Store.

Modder and dataminer Lance McDonald (known for discovering several secrets of Bloodborne, Dark Souls and Sekiro) recently revealed his new discovery on P.T./Silent Hills, showing the area outside the house where the playable teaser takes place. What is hidden beyond the (almost) infinite sequence of corridors?

As you know, by completing the demo it is possible to watch a short non-interactive filmed sequence showing a road with a character from behind (played by Norman Reedus, his first experience in the world of video games and later star of Death Stranding) and the name of the game (Silent Hills, in fact). McDonald succeeded through a series of changes to the ad code access this mysterious area. The dataminer has encountered many problems, including Lisa's appearance resulting in Game Over as soon as she tries to trample the road, however, this bug has been solved by making the camera "float" in the air and thus shifting the position of the character .

And this is where a world opens upor rather, a neighborhood, with lots of buildings and various more or less complete even if decidedly rough, as you can see in the video published above. The source code of P.T. could you hide other secrets? It is not clear in what state of development Silent Hills was at the time of the cancellation, but it is not excluded that in the future other interesting information may emerge on this project.