Let’s discover Stephen King’s post-apocalyptic world in the first trailer

After discovering the release date of The Stand, fans of the works of Stephen King will be able to get a first look at the world of the series, thanks to the first official trailer shared on YouTube from the official CBS account.

You can see the video at the bottom of the news, in the first scene we will get to know the character played by Whoopi GoldbergJames Marsden, Alexander Skarsgard, Odessa Young, Amber Heard and many others will also be present with her. As you know, the series produced by CBS will be an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, known in Italy as “The shadow of the scorpion“. The events will center on a group of people who survived a global pandemic, born from a man-made virus, initially thought for biological warfare and which has escaped from a laboratory. This event will lead to the death of the 99% of the world population, as well as numerous species of animals.

As is also indicated in the trailer, the first season will debut on next December 17th, here is the comment from showrunner Benjamin Cavell on the series: “In the two years of working on The Stand we have felt the responsibility of trying to best adapt the most beloved work of one of the most famous writers of recent times. Nobody would have thought that this masterpiece of forty years ago would be so relevant. We are proud to be able to tell this original story to which Stephen King has added an ending he has had in mind for years“. If you are looking for other curiosities about the series, we recommend this interview with the director of The Stand.