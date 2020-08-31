Entertainment

Let’s discover Stephen King’s post-apocalyptic world in the first trailer

August 31, 2020
Add Comment
Esther
2 Min Read
Share it:

After discovering the release date of The Stand, fans of the works of Stephen King will be able to get a first look at the world of the series, thanks to the first official trailer shared on YouTube from the official CBS account.

You can see the video at the bottom of the news, in the first scene we will get to know the character played by Whoopi GoldbergJames Marsden, Alexander Skarsgard, Odessa Young, Amber Heard and many others will also be present with her. As you know, the series produced by CBS will be an adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, known in Italy as “The shadow of the scorpion“. The events will center on a group of people who survived a global pandemic, born from a man-made virus, initially thought for biological warfare and which has escaped from a laboratory. This event will lead to the death of the 99% of the world population, as well as numerous species of animals.

READ:  Thor: Discover the fun reference to Natalie Portman in Gwenpool

As is also indicated in the trailer, the first season will debut on next December 17th, here is the comment from showrunner Benjamin Cavell on the series: “In the two years of working on The Stand we have felt the responsibility of trying to best adapt the most beloved work of one of the most famous writers of recent times. Nobody would have thought that this masterpiece of forty years ago would be so relevant. We are proud to be able to tell this original story to which Stephen King has added an ending he has had in mind for years“. If you are looking for other curiosities about the series, we recommend this interview with the director of The Stand.

Share it:
Tags

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.