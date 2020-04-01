Let's analyze the Quirk skills of the winged hero, Hawks, of My Hero Academia together

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

My Hero Academia it is one of those colossal series in which the mangaka was not afraid to present and insert a multitude and variety of characters to make your head spin, also managing to move and develop them consistently. In this it is very reminiscent of the most famous Japanese series in the world, that is one piece and its infinite characters.

Well, Horikoshi it has the merit not only of having inserted so many characters to make you feel sick, but of being able to make each of them characteristic and well thought out. The Pro Heroes, as well as the villains, are all, in their own way, spectacular, with some touching brilliant heights as in the figure of Tomura, how much in that of All Might and its One for All.

For many, managing so many characters could be a titanic feat, but it would not seem to be so for the father of My Hero Academia who, immediately, showed a ability to manage everything and single personal stories unmatched, or almost. Among the various Pro Heroes that have been able to enchant fans, surely there is Hawks, the winged hero and current number two in the world, following the withdrawal of All Might and the reaching of the summit by Endeavor.

For those who follow the manga Hawks is now a longtime friend, but the same cannot be said for those who have never read the manga and that, the first encounter with the vermilion wings of the Pro Hero he only had it last week with the 4×24 episode of My Hero Academia. He made his debut in the animated series by presenting himself as a hero since strong charisma and of great fame although the young age. Not much has been shown about him except the Quirk tied to the mighty wings he has on his shoulders with which he can fly and control feathers as if they were weapons.

In anticipation of Hawks' future appearances, today we want to draw a short picture of what the skills related to the uniqueness of the hero.

Flight

What could we expect from a character who has huge hawk wings on his shoulders if not being able to fly? You are right, it is obvious, and yet it is one of the features if not the main feature of Hawks and, therefore, must be included. It needs no explanation, so let's move on to the next point.

What could we expect from a character who has huge hawk wings on his shoulders if not being able to fly? You are right, it is obvious, and yet it is one of the features if not the main feature of Hawks and, therefore, must be included. It needs no explanation, so let's move on to the next point. Super speed

Just like a hawk when Hawks hovers in the air he manages to reach unprecedented speeds that allow him to move from one point of interest to another before any other. The maximum peak reaches it when it plummets towards the earth from the sky.

Just like a hawk when Hawks hovers in the air he manages to reach unprecedented speeds that allow him to move from one point of interest to another before any other. The maximum peak reaches it when it plummets towards the earth from the sky. Telekinetic control of feathers

As shown, Hawks has the ability to control the feathers that cover his wings one by one. With them it manages to manage multiple situations simultaneously and, therefore, also multiple enemies simultaneously. If he uses all his feathers, of course, the wings take on an almost skeletal appearance.

As shown, Hawks has the ability to control the feathers that cover his wings one by one. With them it manages to manage multiple situations simultaneously and, therefore, also multiple enemies simultaneously. If he uses all his feathers, of course, the wings take on an almost skeletal appearance. Razor-sharp feathers

More than aerodynamics or embellishment, Hawks' feathers serve him above all as a weapon, indeed, weapons. Each of the feathers that make up its wings are sharp as knives, so we can also say that the Pro Hero number two has a real arsenal of stabbers on its side that can control at will and remotely.

More than aerodynamics or embellishment, Hawks' feathers serve him above all as a weapon, indeed, weapons. Each of the feathers that make up its wings are sharp as knives, so we can also say that the Pro Hero number two has a real arsenal of stabbers on its side that can control at will and remotely. View from Falco

Not even on purpose, just as the name suggests, Hawks not only has powerful wings like the bird of the same name, but also has a view worthy of a hawk, a view that allows him to control the situation from the other for miles without letting himself go escape anything.

Well, it is not surprising that Hawks is the second strongest hero in the world having from his uniqueness as particular as fearsome and lethal.

What do you think of Hawks and his power? Is he a character you like or not? Let us know below in the comments.