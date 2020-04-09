Let's analyze "Ferocious Wings": strengths and limitations of the Quirk of the winged hero Hawks

Share it:

A few days ago, fans of the anime adaptation of My Hero Academia have got to take a better look at Ferocious Wings, the Quirk of the winged hero Hawks. Unlike the skills of many other heroes, that of the number 2 does not guarantee a real offensive boost, but works rather like support skills. Let's analyze its strengths and weaknesses.

Hawks made his first appearance in the anime on March 28, in episode 24 of My Hero Academia. On the occasion of the exhibition of the new Hero Billboard Chart JP, the winged hero showed up raising himself in the air, and dropping some of the red feathers that are part of his wings. In the same episode, Hawks uses his Quirk three times: the first time to stop the criminal Teruo Hazukashi, the second to save a dog and the third to help an old woman carry a suitcase.

In the next episode, the season finaleHawks takes his skills seriously for the first time, concentrating on rescuing people trapped in a skyscraper. On this occasion two details are revealed: the first is that the feathers Hawks' orders follow, and consequently do not require continuous brain effort to complete a task, the second is that the hero it can separate from at most 70/90 feathers at the same time, without losing the ability to fly. During the fight with High End, Hawks saves the lives of 74 people, and quickly recalls the feathers to resume the flight after a few seconds spent in free fall.

The feathers present in the wings are defined, in the Horikoshi manga, hard and extremely elastic, which is why hero number 2 seems to be able to stretch to form a blade or shoot them simulating a firearm. Quirk is therefore extremely flexible, and has defensive, offensive and supportive abilities.

Despite presenting itself as one of the most elastic and original skills of the series, Ali Feroci presents a great limit, given by the low attack potential. The feathers, although used as white weapons, they cannot cut the limbs of some lower nomuquite simple task for all the other heroes. The wings also possess a period of cooldown, or a period of time required before they recharge. In fact, if Hawks uses or burns all the feathers, it will take a few minutes for the Quirk to become available again.

All clear now? Would you like to read other similar analyzes? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!