Leticia Calderón suffers a tremendous burn in her abdomen

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Leticia Calderón apparently suffered a home accident because she showed on her social networks that she had a burn on her abdomen, because she showed the wound through a photo where she left everyone with their mouths open, since they looked very worrying.

But immediately the famous asked her fans not to worry because she used a natural aloe treatment to heal the burn, making it clear that she will not leave the house for nothing, because she does not want to break the quarantine, much less harm her children.

I burned! but thanks to the home remedy I am better, Leticia wrote in the photo that reached more than two thousand and several comments of concern.

"Take care !! I'm just watching my favorite novel #Esmeralda, greetings jarochos Lety", "Better medicine can not be aloe, that is miraculous for burns", "As it was, get well soon", they wrote to the actress.

Recall that Leticia, like other celebrities, has been more active on social networks due to the quarantine caused by the coronavirus (Covid-19) that affects the entire world causing thousands of deaths.

As if that were not enough, Calderón takes the best advantage of this isolation to have fun with his children, who are very popular in their mother's networks.

It may interest you

Daughter of Alicia Villarreal and Arturo Carmona reaches 21 with great beauty

Armando González's father dies from the Coronavirus (COVID-19)

New dates and cancellations at Telmex Auditorium