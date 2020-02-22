Leticia Calderón says her children don't know about luxuries and eat at the market

Share it:

Mexican actress Leticia Calderón, protagonist of soap operas such as La Indomable and In the name of love, makes confessions about her children and reveals that they don't know about brands and eat with her anywhere, even in the market.

Leticia Calderón, in an interview with the Ventaneando program, says that for now she takes care of her children, since Juan Collado, their father, is still in prison.

They have a lot of mom and that's why I need to work, well I have always saved, all my life, and I have always worked, and I am not a Gastalona woman and I have always saved for my children and that moment came to take out my savings ”.

The actress claims to be a happy mom, since her children are very understandable with her and never demand anything from her.

My children do not live with luxuries, we love to go to the market to eat soups, to fonditas, we are not brands, my children are quite aware. "

Leticia Calderón, ex-wife of the lawyer Juan Collado, who is currently in the North Reclusorio, confesses that they are still in communication with him, even if he is in prison.

Today we talk to him, because he spoke to Luciano for his birthday, we went to eat with Juanito recently, with my mother-in-law, my brother-in-law, we see each other often and with the hope that he will leave soon, now. "









Leticia Calderón, who has also performed in other soap operas such as Esmeralda, next to Fernando Colunga, says she never hides anything from her children about her father.

I talk to them openly, I don't hide anything from them and they know more than me because they know how to use social networks more, the news. ”

Leticia is a very kind lady with the press and when she approaches her, she always shares her family and professional life.