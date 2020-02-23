Leticia Calderón reveals infidelity of Juan Collado with Edith Serrano

Share it:

Leticia Calderón told the media that her ex-husband Juan Collado (who is in the North Reclusorio of the Mexico City, for alleged organized crime and resources of illegal origin), is a "Don Juan" since he has never been a man of a single woman.

"There were several, that is, there were several, I did know that I had asked Edith Serrano (a television host) for marriage in a house where Juan took me and told me that that house, I had for his meals because some characters could not go to restaurants … I believed him, "said Leticia Calderón.

The actress mentioned that she will stay forever with the best of what she lived with lawyer Juan Collado.

Well, no way, I do not regret anything, I had a wonderful time with him and I stayed with the best part that my children are and for that I am going to live eternally grateful.









When questioned about her relationship with Yadhira Carrillo, current wife of Juan Collado, said they are not and will never be friends. "With all due respect and truth, with all truth I say it, we are not friends, I do not think … maybe in another life, at this time circumstances do not give it, we are not enemies either."

Is that … sometimes you, not you as reporters, but you as people, all people (say) 'or is white or black', hear if I do not take me, does not mean that I hate her.