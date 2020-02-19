Leticia Calderón reveals having communication with Juan Collado

Share it:

Leticia Calderón told a recent meeting with the press of shows, which maintains communication with her ex-husband Juan Collado, a recognized lawyer of the political elite of our country who is in the North Reclusorio of Mexico City, "today we speak with him because he spoke to Luciano on his birthday, we went to eat with Juanito, recently with my mother-in-law and brother-in-law, we see each other often and well, we hope that he will leave soon, hopefully.

The soap opera actress also said that her children Luciano and Carlos (the result of her marriage to Juan Collado) are aware of her father's situation: "I always talk to them openly, I don't hide anything from them, and they know more than me because they know how to use social networks more, the news. "

Leticia Calderón commented that suddenly her children tell her, "'Mom, who already came out, hears mom who has not gone out, hey mom that this one', that is the situation, the only thing I can say is that I will always respect what that Juan decides and at this moment he does not want his children to see him in this condition and I will always respect what Juan says. "









While the legal process against the lawyer Juan Collado (current husband of Yadhira Carrillo) is resolved, Leticia Calderón takes care of the support of her children. "Well, that's why I have to work, that's why I need to work, all my life I've always worked, I'm not a Gastalona woman and I swear I have always saved for my children and, look, that moment has come to take out my savings."