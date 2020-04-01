Leticia Calderón dances cumbia in quarantine on COVID-19

Share it:

Actress Leticia Calderón, originally from Mexico City and protagonist of soap operas such as Esmeralda and En nombre del amor, performs her housework in the middle of the quarantine for coronavirus COVID-19 and surprises her fans dancing cumbia.

Although Leticia Calderón has not dedicated herself professionally to dance, in a video that she posts on her Instagram account, she shows that she does not do so badly.

To the rhythm of the song Before I Mine, by Los Claxons, Calderón waddles in the kitchen of his house and records himself, to later publish the video on his social networks.

Leticia Calderón joins the list of celebrities who stay home and carry out a quarantined activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The beautiful actress chooses to dance and monopolizes the best comments from her faithful followers, who express to her that she dances very beautifully.

Beautiful; a woman of strong temper is like that ”,“ Bella !!! What a good rhythm ”,“ I loved this video, beautiful woman. I loved your attitude ”, his fans let him know.

Leticia Calderón, an actress who has always shined on stage

When she was a child, Leticia Calderón attended a casting to find the protagonist of the soap opera Chispita, in the early 1980s, but she did not stay and received a scholarship to study acting at the Televisa Training Center.

In 1983, when she was 14 years old, Leticia received her first opportunity from the late producer Valentín Pimstein to act in Amalia Batista, alongside Susana Dosamantes, the protagonist.

Little by little he began to appear in other soap operas such as Bianca vidal and Monte Calvario, and in 1987 he achieved his first leading role in the soap opera La Indomable, along with Arturo Peniche.

Leticia Calderón has made a name for herself as an actress in Mexico and has also appeared in the theater, although her work has been more notorious in soap operas.