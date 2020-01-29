Entertainment

         'Lethal Weapon 5' closer: Mel Gibson and Danny Glover ready to return, directed by Richard Donner

January 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
Mel Gibson Y Danny Glover they will return for 'Lethal Weapon 5', according to the producer Dan lin. The filmmaker mentioned the expected sequel in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which was published on his YouTube channel. Lin assured that "the original cast will return" for the fifth installment of the saga in a round table on 'The Two Popes' (The Two Popes, 2019) last year's Netflix original film nominated for three Oscar.

Nothing official, but good vibes

Until now, no details have been revealed to ensure a 'Lethal Weapon 5', therefore, the words of Lin They are a great revelation:

"We're trying to make the last Lethal Weapon movie. And Dick Donner will come back. The original cast will be back. And it's just amazing. The story itself is very personal for him. Mel and Danny are ready, so it's about have a script. "


'Lethal weapon', the cop as a superhero

For a long time, many fans began to doubt if the project was even on the table, since the idea has already been spoken in interviews like this for years, without real evidence that it will reach theaters. But Lin is a reliable source on the matter, since he worked on the recent TV series 'Lethal Weapon' from beginning to end.

What most attracts attention is that, Donner, what directed the four original films of 'Lethal Weapon', remain associated with the return, when his last feature film, the excellent '16 blocks' (16 Blocks) was released in 2006 and beyond some other production, has not been put behind the camera, and turns 90 in april. Thus 'Lethal Weapon 5'It's still not a sure thing, but Lin's words are encouraging, you have to cross your fingers to see Riggs and Murtaugh ride again.

