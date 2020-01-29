Entertainment

Lethal Weapon 5 and its Original Equipment Are Ready to Return

January 29, 2020
Lisa Durant
Already in 2017 it was said that the three big names responsible for 'Lethal Weapon' – Mel Gibson, Danny Glover and director Richard Donner – were in talks with Warner Bros. to give the fifth film of the saga a green light. And now, in 2020 it seems that the project is really a reality.

Yes, Riggs and Murtaugh are ready to return once again, because "the original cast will return" as the producer has stated Dan Lin – who has worked on the recent series of the franchise starring Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans – at a round table (via The Hollywood Reporter) on 'The Two Popes', the successful film by Netflix Oscar nominee. Apparently, this round will be bittersweet, because everyone's intention is to create a fifth film that serves as a farewell.

"We are trying to do the last movie of 'Lethal Weapon'. And Dick Donner will return. The original cast will be back. And it is simply amazing. The story itself is very personal for him. Mel and Danny are ready, so it's about having a script "have been the producer's textual words.

That the original filmmaker once again gets behind the cameras has us especially excited, more because he is in his 90s and seems to still have one more bullet to throw. We will be attentive to the arrival of that coveted script. We will continue to inform.

