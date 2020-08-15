Entertainment

Lethal Virus and the unlikely link with Friends: the background on the film with Dustin Hoffman

August 15, 2020
Lisa Durant
This evening on La7 it airs Lethal Virus, a 1995 thriller directed by Wolfgang Petersen freely inspired by epidemiological research on viruses of African origin. The protagonists are Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo, Kevin Spacey, Donald Sutherland and Morgan Freeman.

In the film, colonel and army medical researcher Sam Daniels (Hoffman) is sent by the government to Africa to study a devastating virus, the spread of which is decimating the inhabitants of a village, and returns convinced that it can also reach the USA. Nobody listens to his warnings, at least until the first victims are reported in a California town …

For the occasion, we have collected for you all the unmissable behind-the-scenes background of the film:

  • Sam Daniels' role was initially offered to Harrison Ford, who collaborated with Petersen two years later with Air Force One. Curiously, a few years earlier Hoffman was contacted to star in Blade Runner, which later went to Ford.
  • The film is inspired by the real facts told in Richard Preston Jr.'s book "The Hot Zone".
  • During the film, several tents in the village of Zaire are burned: it is a method to avoid the spread of the virus which involves setting fire to the houses after three or four days that the occupants do not go out to eat.
  • To shoot the scene of the monkey being captured, the animal was taught to enter the net as a game so that it would not be afraid.
  • The Capuchin monkey in question, Betsy, is the same one that appeared in Friends in the role of Marcel. Both titles are in fact Warner Bros.
Hoffman, we recall, last year appeared in Donato Carrisi's Man of the Labyrinth.

