Let it be 2020! ‘Black Widow’ trailer launched and Scarlett Johansson surprises

One of the biggest bets of the Marvel universe, is the launch of ‘Black Widow’, starring Scarlett Johansson.

It will be in the summer of 2020 when the agent Natasha Romanoff I returned to participate in the fight against the villains that lurk the Earth.

The movie 'Black Widow ’ It will feature Florence Pugh, David Harbor, Rachel Weisz, O.T Fagbenle and Ray Winstone who will be part of this superhero, action and science fiction film.

In this film will appear Red Guardia, a Russian soldier in Captain America style, Yelena Belova, Melina Vostokoff, Rick Mason and Taskmaster as part of this tape.

This is what you should know about the new Marvel tape

‘Black Widow’ is in charge of Cate Shortland; The production is by Kevin Feige and the script by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson.

This will be the twenty-fourth film in the universe of Marvel, and it is planned that the film will be released on May 1, 2020.

In this facet of Black Widow, the agent is fleeing from justice and will join forces with a new team after the events with Captain America.

