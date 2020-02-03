“Let him pull, let him pull forward” Edwin Luna takes his best flow steps and perreates like this (VIDEO)

One of the most famous Mexican regional singers today is Edwin Luna, vocalist of ‘La Trakalosa de Monterrey’, but it turns out that this is not his only artistic quality.

Although Edwin sings Mexican rancheras and regional that does not prevent him from venturing spectacular flow steps, reggaeton and urban music.

In the video of Kimberly Flores's husband, you can see the interpreter of “Look yes” to take his best dance steps while wiggling to the rhythm of tire that he throws, that he throws ’lante’.

The song is a success of the singer Daddy Yankee and the video was a success because it has been played more than 141 thousand times.

Seeing Edwin dancing to the rhythm of urban music generated hundreds of adverse comments:

"That was born 🤦🤦🤦"

“And this naco💩

"Since he is with the teibolera of the spine that nothing falls well 💩"

