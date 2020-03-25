lessons to survive when the world gets even crazier

Share it:

Let's see, calm down. I don't think the world is coming to an end (although I do think it won't hold many more generations), but recent events are accelerating and expanding paranoia among the world's population. As the meme says, "I'm going to calm down"Because if we have learned something from cinema and television, it is to combat this type of extreme situations.

Successes and mistakes at the end of the world

If we get absolutist, the extraordinary series created by Will Forte, 'The last man on Earth', hit the spot with all the filia and phobias of its protagonist, Phil Miller, a miserable (like any of us) that is be the last survivor of a global catastrophe that has ended humanity. Throughout its four seasons we witnessed perplexed to the misadventures of Tandy, a character in a borderline situation who was probably facing the same doubts as us.

Survival lessons:

Better alone than in bad company.

Refreshing haircuts.

Practice swimming.

With you until the end of the world

Edgar Wright offered the swan song of his generation Cornetto with an insane epic that drank from the best and choicest British television sources of the genre. Let's see, if the end of the world does not catch you with babies at home (although there will be everything) it is very legal that you want to spend it between friends and even beer ass. Take advantage in that case to forget grudges and soften relationships, you never know how the hell we are going to get out of this.

Survival lessons:

Never drink alone.

Skip franchises.

Do not trust anyone.

End of party

The quarantine that is crippling the lives of millions of people around the world is not designed for us to spend in the company of dodgy friends, but you never know how or when that time to stay at home can come. Then, you better get all the supplies you can and you come to an agreement to ration them. And hide the weapons. 'Juerga hasta el fin' (This is the end) is a masterclass about what you shouldn't do.

Survival lessons:

Have a Backstreet Boys CD on hand.

DO NOT throw parties.

Don't say you have drugs.

Shut your mouth

Whoever says pandemic says end of the world, and whoever says that may well refer to a horde of creatures hungry for human beings to sting between meals. John Krasinski was right with his movie 'A quiet place', conquering the public and critics with a terrifying story where the suspension of disbelief was made especially mandatory. And not exactly because of the monsters.

Survival lessons:

DO NOT go into labor.

Get up early to throw sand on the way.

Radio frequency strip.

The age of ignorance

In the event of a global crisis, the future of humanity could be left in the hands of well-prepared people … or stupid idiots. Mike Judge hit the spot with a comedy between Berlanga and Carpenter to show us a future that was actually happening. The bun oven is not there, but maybe, compared to this hypothetical future, we are not so bad.

Survival lessons:

Take off your school graduate, at least.

Watch out for natural selection.

Do not have children.

The time of the vampire

One of the best science fiction novels of all time that has never had an adaptation to match. Be it Vincent Price, call him Charlton Heston or count on Will Smith as the protagonist, the sad suicide epic created by Richard Matheson is not easy to translate into images. 'I'm legend' It's a state of mind, and a couple of hours of images are not enough to be legendary. Although we value the effort.

Survival lessons:

Save gas.

Get a faithful friend.

Don't go out at night.

Like life itself

No, it is not the best option to face your face these days. Steven Soderbergh's visionary, uncomfortable, terrifying, and somewhat boring film killed us with fear at the time, but we breathed a sigh of relief when we went out to the park to get some air. The end of the movie, right now, turns your head inside out. More than the first day, yes.

Survival lessons:

Strong bet on #distanciamientosocial.

#Stay at home