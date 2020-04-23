 Leslye Headland has declared herself a complete Star Wars fan in the past

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The screenwriter and director Leslye Headland He was the protagonist yesterday when the news broke that he is developing a Star Wars series for Disney + that will star a female character. Known this last year especially for the series "Russian Doll" / "Russian Doll"It turns out that she has already spoken in the past about the Star Wars universe, declaring herself a fervent fan.

It all happened at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", which he went to and although his presence there was surprising, yesterday we learned that it was because at that time, he had already closed his agreement to make this Star Wars series. They have pulled a newspaper archive to see what they asked him during the event, and obviously there was the typical question of whether he would be interested in doing something from Star Wars, a question that made sense because as we say, nothing was yet known about his involvement in this project. She was innocent, and eager to be given the opportunity to join the franchise, even directing Kathleen Kennedy, the president of Lucasfilm.

Oh please. Please, Queen Kathleen Kennedy. Oh yeah. Oh my god yes I think I've had ideas for Star Wars movies since I was thirteen… maybe eight years old? ”

As Headland also revealed during the interview, he has a deep love for the franchise, to the point that he can't even go for one in particular.

I'm the type of Star Wars fan who doesn't even have a favorite movie. I just want to live in the Star Wars universe, continuously, in perpetuity, forever. So when people say: ‘What is your favorite Star Wars movie?’, I say: ‘There is no Star Wars movie. There is only Star Wars ’.

Via information | Variety