Entertainment

Leslie Hamilton is dead, goodbye to Linda Hamilton’s twin sister

September 1, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

It has been confirmed that Leslie Hamilton Freas, twin sister of Linda Hamilton, she died due to unknown circumstances: she was sixty-three years old.

The twin sister of the star of Terminator, reportedly, she would have died a week ago, Saturday 22 August. The news has only arrived online in these hours, although at the moment no cause of death has been provided and the circumstances surrounding the story have remained mysterious.

Leslie Hamilton Freas was a nurse who, as is known, contributed greatly to her sister Linda’s career, especially in the most iconic scenes of Terminator 2: Judgment DayJames Cameron’s acclaimed sci-fi thriller in which Leslie worked as a double for her twin sister.

Many fans of the film will certainly know that once upon a time Leslie and Linda worked together in front of James Cameron’s bedroom, when the director used both to create the illusion of having the protagonist Sarah Connor in front of a mirror: the scene, which also included Arnold Schwarzenegger, was however deleted from the final version of the film and left in the editing room. Terminator 2: Judgment Day is Leslie Hamilton Freas’ only film credit: at the time she was credited under the name of Leslie Hamilton Gearren.

READ:  The Walking Dead, here's how Andrew Lincoln and Jon Bernthal were chosen

For more information, we refer you to our review of Terminator: Dark Destiny and the Everycult of Terminator: The Day of Judgment.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.