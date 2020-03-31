L'Equipe turns Messi into Che Guevara of FC Barcelona: this is his surprising cover

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The French newspaper L'Equipe He has opened his edition this Tuesday with a cover in which he compares Leo Messi with the icon of the Cuban revolution, Che Guevara: "Che from Barça". All this just a few hours after the forceful statement by the captain of FC Barcelona, ​​in which he announced a drop in salary of 70% of the team's players and help for the rest of the club's employees.

Among other things, The newspaper highlights that the Argentine was at the forefront of the management of the staff negotiations. both when it comes to lowering the salary and guaranteeing that the rest of the club's employees could collect 100% of their salary while this situation lasts, as reflected in the statement published by the Argentine star through his social networks: "We are going to make a series of contributions so that the club employees can collect 100% of their salary while this situation lasts. "

The forceful statement by Leo Messi

But not only that. The French media also gathers the criticism of the FC Barcelona captain, as well as the rest of the players, against the Catalan club. And it is that, as Leo Messi denounces through his statement, there have been people who, from within the club, have tried to add pressure on the first team players: "It does not cease to surprise us that from within the club there was someone who tried to put ourselves under a magnifying glass and try to add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do. "

In his statement, Messi explains that the agreement has not been made public until Monday because the players have been doing everything possible to guarantee the salary of the club's workers: "If the agreement has been delayed for a few days, it is simply because We were looking for a formula to help the club and its workers in these difficult times. If we did not speak until now it was because the priority for us was to find solutions that were real to help the club, but also to those who would be most affected by this situation. "

A troubled year at Can Barça

After the publication of this statement, the Sanhedrin has given its opinion on the dispute between Messi and Bartomeu. While Lluis Flaquer has spoken about the role of Leo Messi as leader of the squad, Jordi Martí has ​​delved into the multitude of crises that FC Barcelona has experienced in recent months: "Most striking is Messi's inventiveness to the board, it means that the gap is widening. There are many cases already: Neymar, Xavi, Barçagate, Abidal and now one more. The good thing is that there has been a pact in the club for the good of the empty coffers of the club. "

And it is that, as Martí remembers, it is not the first time that Leo Messi has had to speak out before the different crises that have taken place in Can Barça. In recent months, the Argentine star has had to rule on cases such as Barçagate or even the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde. For all this, and for his management at the head of FC Barcelona, L'Equipe considers him to be Che Guevara of the team.