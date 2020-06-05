Leones Negros accused Femexfut of closing the doors to be in Liga MX

Share it:

Leones Negros accused Femexfut of closing the doors to be in the maximum circuit of Mexican soccer (Photo: University of Guadalajara)

Although the MX Ascent He was removed, Leones Negros of the University of Guadalajara continues in its fight to try to get a place in the First Division. However, the institution suggested that the leaders of Liga MX have closed the doors.

In a virtual conference, Alberto Castellanos, president of the felines, He spoke about the letter published this Wednesday. The letter was addressed to Yon de Luisa, president of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), and to Enrique Bonilla, president of Liga MX.

Castellanos commented that this document, which he personally sent to the aforementioned leaders and which was published this Wednesday, was intended express their concern about the issues surrounding Mexican soccer. This referring to the new expansion League, the move of Monarcas Morelia and the rumors of the sale of Querétaro to the owners of Atlante.

Alberto Marrero published the letter he sent to Yon de Luisa and Enrique Bonilla this Wednesday (Photo: Twitter @LeonesNegrosCF)

"When you have tried to seek sport promotion and your doors are closed, we decided to go to the legal route, with the TAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport), to try to reverse the situation. On the progress, you realize that things start to move. You start to see the issue from Morelia to Mazatlán, rumors from the Atlante and sometimes those rumors ended up becoming a reality, ”said the leader this Thursday.

He explained that a few weeks ago, in a meeting with Bonilla, asked about the two vacancies in the First Division. "He said yes (they were available), but there were no bidders. We wanted to tell him that we are interested ", detailed.

"We ask you to tell us what the conditions are, What do we have to do, what do we have to accomplish to get one of the membership certificates that were available. He said he would check them, "he said.

Alberto Castellanos confirmed that there are two places available in the First Division (Photo: Leones Negros)

However, with the moving issues, again insisted on the interest of Black Lions to belong to the Liga MX. “It tells me that places 19 and 20 are not going to be sold. In any case, the alternative would be the timeshare teams ", he pointed.

Basically he asks me to look for the people of Atlas, the people of León or Santos to see if anyone wants to sell

"Of course, that is not a satisfactory answer for us. We do not intend to look for a team, because we also have all the conditions. We don't want to go shopping in Querétaro or Puebla and then bring it to us here (in Guadalajara), ”he assured.

Castilians regretted that Bonilla's responses seemed a refusal to offer a place for the Guadalajara. "That is what we are perceiving. Hence the letter we sent, "he insisted.

Castellanos regretted that Bonilla's responses seem that in the first division there is no place for the people of Guadalajara (Photo: Steve Allen / Infobae México)

He recalled that knowing that places were available in Liga MX, He looked for entrepreneurs who were interested in investing in a First Division team. “Now I have to tell the investor that I always don't. It seems that we are playing, that there is not enough seriousness in Mexican soccer, ”he asserted.

About these investors, the president of the felines assured that The University of Guadalajara will not sell the entire franchise and will not give the names of the entrepreneurs at this time. "The University will not sell more than 49 percent of the shares," he added.

As for a response to your letter from Bonilla or De Luisa, He indicated that until Thursday afternoon, he had received no comment from the leaders.. Furthermore, neither the FMF nor the Liga MX have spoken publicly about the letter.

