Leonard’s 5 funniest jokes

Twelve seasons of success and laughter: The Big Bang Theory has left an indelible trace, so much so that fans have hoped for future new seasons or reunion of the cast of TBBT. The comedy of the show has often been entrusted primarily to the character of Sheldon (Jim Parsons), and we’ve already analyzed Sheldon’s best lines.

Today, however, is the time to remember some of Leonard Hofstadter’s most hilarious moments (Johnny Galecki).

One of the first moments we begin to appreciate Leonard’s comedy (sometimes based on the unspoken), is when in the second episode of the first season, The brain hypothesis, Leonard tries to make Sheldon understand the sarcasm. Such as? Displaying a “sarcasm” sign to help Sheldon understand Penny’s nervousness.

In the second episode of the fifth season, The infestation hypothesis, Leonard must try to manage his long distance relationship with Priya (Arti Mann), spending some intimate moments remotely on Skype. What Leonard does not know is that Priya’s parents are present with the girl, who is unable to notify him in time, before Leonard can begin: “tell me what you want, because I will give it all to you.“

Also in the fifth season, in the fifteenth episode, The contractualization of friendship, we find Sheldon and Leonard struggling with some disagreements and with … a blackout. While Sheldon uses light sticks, Leonard turns it into a question of size, using his lightsaber: “would those be light sticks? This is a light stick“.

Leonard, between the sixth and the seventh season, faced the harsh North Sea to conduct a search, temporarily distancing himself from his girlfriend Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But Dr. Hofstadter doesn’t seem to be having a bad time: we find him in the middle of a party and many girls, to whom he declares, while the phone rings, “sorry sir, my pants are vibrating.“

Finally, we want to close with one of the hottest lines of the Leonard / Penny couple: in the sixth episode of the seventh season, The resonance of romance, the couple have discussions about the value of romantic gestures after Howard (Simon Helberg) decides to dedicate a song to his beloved Bernadette. Leonard, who throughout the episode does nothing but remind Penny how much she makes a few romantic gestures for him, hears the reply: “you know what’s not romantic That you keep throwing it in my face“. The answer is laughable:”actually it would be, me as I told you sex doesn’t matter.“

What are Leonard’s funniest moments for you? Let us know in the comments space!