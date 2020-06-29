Leonardo Graziano: 5 iconic roles of the voice of Naruto Uzumaki

Share it:

The world of Italian voice actors is dotted with many professionals, some known for years as Ivo de Palma while others are younger and newer as Maurizio Merluzzo. Leonardo Graziano, the historic voice of Naruto Uzumaki, is one of those who marked the 2000s enormously.

Since its first appearance in Italy, on the Mediaset channels in 2005, the leaf ninja has used the voice of Leonardo Graziano. The voice actor has become particularly well known thanks to that role (and to that of Sheldon Cooper of The Big Bang Theory), but there are also other characters with his voice that deserve attention. Let's see i 5 most iconic roles of Leonardo Graziano in the world of souls.

Obviously the first is really Naruto Uzumaki, of Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden . His collaboration obviously dates back to the mid-2000s, when the anime appeared on Italian TV and on Italy 1 in particular. Obviously he gave the voice to Naruto also in the films and special episodes as well as the main anime.

. His collaboration obviously dates back to the mid-2000s, when the anime appeared on Italian TV and on Italy 1 in particular. Obviously he gave the voice to Naruto also in the films and special episodes as well as the main anime. Always dating back to the 2000s there is its role in Death Note with Tota Matsuda , the clumsy and messy cop who has accompanied Elle and Light Yagami for years in the investigation.

, the clumsy and messy cop who has accompanied Elle and Light Yagami for years in the investigation. Then, there is Hunter x Hunter's Killua Zoldyck , the murderer who appeared in the first episodes and who immediately made friends with the protagonist Gon. The voice naturally refers to the first series, given that the 2011 Hunter x Hunter anime has not yet been voiced in Italian.

, the murderer who appeared in the first episodes and who immediately made friends with the protagonist Gon. The voice naturally refers to the first series, given that the 2011 Hunter x Hunter anime has not yet been voiced in Italian. Let's move on to earlier times with Kenshin Samurai Vagabondo, where Leonardo Graziano doubled the young man Yahiko Myojin .

. Finally another role in a thick anime is that of Leon Bastia, magician who appears in the anime of Fairy Tail.

His appearances as Terriermon in Digimon Tamers and JP Shibayama in Digimon Frontier are also worth mentioning, as well as Itsuki Koizumi in Haruhi Suzumiya's melancholy. What is your favorite role as Leonardo Graziano?