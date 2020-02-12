Leonardo DiCaprio's emotional look at Brad Pitt at the Oscars that is already viral

Share it:

A complicit gesture by DiCaprio that went unnoticed during the gala now triumphs in networks.

Pitt was in these awards with his first Oscar for "Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood."

The 92nd edition of the Oscar awards, a gala that despite having had the expected performance of Billie Eilish and Gisela – I never thought I would write the latter – noted the lowest audience in its history. No matter what Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio they were together getting to be the most viral friendly tandem in Hollywood. And since they both filmed together the film ‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’, the relationship between the two has significantly strengthened to the point of having unintentionally created a friendly ‘shippeo’ that everyone talks about. The reason? A furtive look and an affectionate gesture by Leo to Brad, who stood with the statuette in the category of Best Supporting Actor. And of course, there was his friend to support him.

Although the award was the debut as a couple of DiCaprio and his new girlfriend, the Argentine model Camila Morrone, the gesture that has put our hair on end had to do with these two friends, a duo that we hope will not take long in reuniting on the big screen. This was the fleeting, but notorious moment.

A friendship that was reinforced by the filming of ‘Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood’

The phrases and references quickly ran like gunpowder on the internet, being the phrase "stay with who looks at you as Leo looks at Brad" one of the most popular. Undoubtedly, in a first vision of the gala we had completely missed one of the great moments that will happen to the history of the most bitter fans of these two figures that despite having hit it in the 90s remain the same ( or more) in force than before.

Of course, from COSMO we can confirm that this affection and affection between the two is more than reciprocal, and if not someone explain to us this other look that months ago made sure what we already suspected: between these two chemistry and complicity crosses the screen . Long live Pittcaprio!

Of course, Brad, we would all look at Leo like that. Samir HusseinGetty Images

Have you been wanting to see Brad moving? Don't worry, here is your red carpet.