Leonardo DiCaprio will develop L'Isola, a series based on the famous novel by Aldous Huxley

Variety announced that Appian Way, a production company founded in 2004 by Leonardo DiCaprio, will collaborate with In Good Company Film to develop thetelevision adaptation of L'Isola, the famous utopian novel by Aldous Huxley.

Published in 1962, the book follows the story of a cynical journalist shipwrecked on the inaccessible coasts of the imaginary island of Pala. Originally charged with exploiting the natural resources of the place, the traveler becomes acquainted with a culture that approaches perfection. The locals, in fact, almost completely out of contact with the outside, have attempted to carry out an ideal society project, based on overcoming each complex, expanding awareness and harmonious fusion with nature. Experience will alter the course of its mission …

DiCaprio, who will soon work alongside Barry Jenkins for the Netflix movie Virlunga, will act as executive producer for the Appian Way together with their father George DICaprio and Roee Sharon, while Andrew Alter and Jason Whitmore will act as executive producers for IGC Films.

Since 2004, we remember him, Appian Wat has produced numerous feature films included The Aviator, Shutter Island is The Wolf of Wall Street by Martin Scorsese, The Revenant by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and more recently Richard Jewell by Clint Eastwood.