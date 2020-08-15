Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio, his Appian Way signs with Sony Pictures: the details on the agreement

August 14, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
It is the Hollywood Reporter to announce that Appian Way Productions, the production company founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson, has signed a multi-year pre-emption agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Having recently collaborated on Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, DiCaprio and the studio have already started development on two projects, the details of which have unfortunately not yet been revealed.

"I first met the incredibly talented Leonardo DiCaprio more than 24 years ago with Romeo and Juliet. After that we embarked on the Titanic together and my admiration for him as an all-round cinema genius has grown since then. " he has declared Tom Rothman, chairman of Sony Pictures Motion Pictures Group. "His instincts as an actor and producer – superbly supported by Jennifer – are both driven by a desire to make the best material possible for the world. At Sony, we feel like we've just signed a deal with a GOAT (One of the greatest of always, ed.), as are Michael Jordan and Tom Brady for basketball and football, Leo is for cinema. "

Di Caprio commented: "For over three decades, Tom has never adhered to traditional Hollywood norms. He has never chosen the safe path, truly appreciates the director and their vision and is extremely supportive of the near-theater experience. I couldn't be more excited about enter into a new collaboration with Sony. "

On the TV series front, Appian Way has instead signed a agreement with Apple TV +, which will also finance Killers of the Flower Moon, a new film by Martin Scorsese in which DiCaprio will star alongside Robert De Niro.

In recent days, the actor also announced the development of a television adaptation of L'Isola.

