Leonardo DiCaprio: Daniel Day-Lewis broken nose in front of Eva Henger in Gangs of New York

Tonight on Rai Movie from 21:10 back on TV Gangs of New York, one of the most famous and acclaimed films of Martin Scorsese of the 21st century with protagonists Leonardo Di Caprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, Cameron Diaz e Liam Neeson.

For the occasion, we will tell you about one of the most famous backstories regarding the making of the 2002 film, namely the accident on the set during which Leonardo DiCaprio accidentally broke Daniel Day-Lewis’s nose.

The offending scene is the one in which William Cutting (Day-Lewis) unmasks the double game of the protagonist Amsterdam and begins to beat him hard in front of the audience in the Chinese pagoda: the fight between the two actors has gone too far, but even after breaking his nose, Daniel Day-Lewis continued to act. The key witness to what happened was Eva Henger, famous star of the movie world who had a part of Scorsese’s film right in the sequence of the Chinese show: his role was cut, but his words remain.

“Daniel continued with the scene despite the pain and blood. I surely would have burst into tears, but he said he was thrilled because the scene had turned out well!“, the Hungarian naturalized Italian model would have commented some time later.

For its part, Leonardo DiCaprio has always defended himself: “He broke his nose, really, but he did it by hitting a sack full of sand and not me. It wasn’t me! He was supposed to head butt me in the face but I had protection, even if you don’t see it in the film.“

The actor will soon return with Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon; as for Daniel Day-Lewis, here is the review of Il Filo Nascosto.