Leonardo DiCaprio confesses that he still does not understand ‘Origin’

January 7, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Leonardo Dicaprio, who has stayed at the gates of taking the Golden Globe as Best Actor in Comedy or Musical (finally fell into the hands of Taron Egerton for 'Rocketman') just confessed that, ten years later, he still does not understand what was happening in ' Origen ', disturbing science fiction film directed by Christopher Nolan in 2010.

And he did it during an interview with the journalist Marc Maron in which they ended up talking about confusing movies. And the actor was clear which of the titles of his filmography still did not understand … today! “I still have no idea what was going on. The actors tend to be focused on our characters but, in the case of Christopher Nolan's mind, everyone was trying to put the pieces of that puzzle together. ”, recalls DiCaprio with laughter referring to the movie. A story open to multiple interpretations? "I guess it depended on each viewer."

The truth is that, at the time of its premiere, the film, winner of four Oscars in technical categories, generated many doubts and various theories arose. Leonardo interpreted Dom Cobb, thief and fugitive of American justice with a peculiar gift: to appropriate the secrets of the subconscious subconscious during the dream. A skill that prevents him from leading a normal life, so he decides to try to do the opposite and implant ideas in minds.

The main controversy of this twisted and original plot arose as a result of the last sequence. Was Cobb in a dream? Although Michael Caine, who played Miles on the tape, tried to clarify it by saying no, it seems that doubt still lingers in the minds of many … DiCaprio included.

