Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2020 Oscars surprises us in the night with his fiancée Camilla Morrone

As tradition the couples in the Oscar night they are the most admired along with the clothes on the red carpet, and this year the spotlight has been on Leonardo Dicaprio and his fiancée Camila Morrone. The Oscar 2020 which took place on February 9 in Los Angeles, they delighted us with banana peels and the well-deserved victories of Parasite, Joaquin Phoenix, Renéè Zellweger and Brad Pitt. And while he, Brad, did not surprise us with some flame by his side, his friend Leonardo DiCaprio seems to be serious about Camila Morrone. He did it by surprise but always in full Leo style, in fact there are no photos of the two of them on red carpet of the Oscars 2020 but certainly the couple arrived together on the night of the Oscars and then they sat close to applauding the winners (Leonardo di Caprio this year remained dry-mouthed).

Leonardo di Caprio and Camila Morrone together with the 2020 Oscars while congratulating the cast of Parasite, the Korean film that triumphed. Arturo HolmesGetty Images

It is not the first time that Camila Morrone reaches her boyfriend Leonardo di Caprio at the events of the awards season, given that he was nominated for his role in the Quentin Tarantino film Once upon a time … in Hollywood. The two have been together since 2018 but they had never yet appeared together at an official event. And since Leo always goes with his pincers with his romantic relationships, at the 2020 Oscars Camila Morrone clearly arrived with him at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles (as Harper's Bazaar also reports) but on the red carpet they posed separately, and then sit close together in the hall during the ceremony.

Camila MOrrone on the Oscar 2020 red carpet … alone. Rick RowellGetty Images

The look she gave him during the thanks of Brad Pitt to his friend Leo (Brad defeated the competition in the Best Supporting Actor section of the Oscars 2020) is from the textbook, in spite of those who say that age difference between Leo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone it is too much. But too much for whom !?

In the story of Leo DiCaprio, a frequent red carpet visitor for more than a decade, there is only one woman who has walked with him on the scene in front of the photographers: his former historian, Gisele Bündchen. Afterwards he went either alone or with his mother Irmelin, as at the 2019 Oscar edition. Ok, they didn't let themselves be photographed together, but Camila Morrone sitting next to Leonardo DiCaprio during the Oscars it's a big news: the story has been going on for a while and if the discreet Leo has decided to sit next to his fiancée it means that he is serious with her.

Leo and Camila Morrone talk to Salma Hayek at the end of the 2020 Oscar ceremony. Arturo HolmesGetty Images

The web obviously went crazy, hoping that Leonardo Dicaprio do not make the couple like the Titanic. Sitting in the front row did not give up a moment and even if finding photos of the two of them together is very difficult (if not the paparazzi ones) now you have shots of Camila Morrone and Leonardo di Caprio together, in defiance of those who tell him that she is too young for him.

So ok, the official on the red carpet is still far away (let alone the one on social networks) but to see Leonardo DiCaprio today with a woman who has been with him since 2018 makes us think that the relationship is lasting. Even men who seem more allergic to relationships eventually give in and decide to come out into the open by showing the world the woman they love. And Leonardo di Caprio who of Camila Morrone can no longer do without, has now "admitted" him (in his own way, always with pliers) to the 2020 Oscars.

