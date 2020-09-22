‘Leonard is a great person’

It must be hard to play for 12 years a character who does not particularly love himself or who perhaps feels excessively distant from his own personality: fortunately this was not the case with Johnny Galecki, the unforgettable and beloved Leonard Hofstader of The Big Bang Theory.

As a guest at Etna Comics last year, in fact, the actor explained all the reasons for his immense love for his character: “Leonard is a fantastic, good person who a bit like the whole cast of The Big Bang Theory shows its vulnerabilities. Screenwriter Norman Lear once told me that whether you are a writer or an actor, if you love your character you will play him forever. I adore Leonard and we look alike in some ways, even though he certainly is much less stubborn of me“.

A reference to the farewell to the show that made him famous all over the world is inevitable: “That moment was very emotional. We let ourselves go to hugs and even a few tears. The writers did a great job with the last season: they managed not only to conclude all the narrative cycles related to the characters, but really to give unity, completeness“.

