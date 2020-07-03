León, Pachuca, Atlético de San Luis and FC Juárez will play a mini alternative tournament to the Cup for Mexico

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

(Photo: Special)

Less than a month after the tournament starts Opening 2020 of Mexican soccer, this Thursday a new mini championship which will serve as a preseason for four teams in the Liga MX.

It's about the Telcel Cup, a homer to be played to be played in the city of Lion, Guanajuato, and in which the local club will participate: León, Pachuca, Atlético de San Luis and Bravos de Ciudad Juárez.

The tournament will start on the day July 14 with the meeting between Pachuca and Atlético de San Luis, party that will start at 17:00, and later they will face León and FC Juárez at 8:00 p.m.

The losers of said matches will face each other for the third place Friday 17 at 6:30 p.m.; while the winners will contest the Grand finale o'clock 9:00 p.m.

It should be mentioned that originally Rayados de Monterrey he was invited to participate in this Cup; However, the royal box declined the invitation, reason why the Braves of Juárez slipped in as participants at the last moment.

All matches will be held at the León stadium (Screenshot: Twitter / Telcel)

In addition, all matches will be broadcast on Fox Sports chain that carries the matches of local León and Pachuca during the regular phase of the contest, but they can also be followed through TUDN and Sure Sports.

This Friday Mexican soccer returns

After several months of soccer stopping completely due to the coronavirus pandemic, this Friday 3rd of July sports activity will be restarted with the GNP Cup for Mexico.

A total of eight teams will participate in this competition: America, Cruz Azul, Pumas, Chivas, Atlas, Toluca, Tigres and the recently created Mazatlan. The stadiums where the matches will take place will only be two: the University Olympian, in Mexico City, and the Akron, in the city of Guadalajara.

For this tournament, the division of groups was carried out geographically, so that the clubs near the capital will be in block A, while the others will make up B. B. During three dates they will face each other and the two best of each group will advance to semifinals, which will take place on July 15 and 16.

The games will be in Mexico City and Guadalajara (Photo: Special)

The confrontations will take place in a span of 16 days of dizzying football, so the end of tournament It will be played on Sunday July 19 at the facilities of the Olympic University Stadium at 20:45.

With these mini championships, most Liga MX clubs will have activity prior to the Apertura 2020 tournament, as they are 12 teams out of 18 just Xolos, Gallos, Necaxa, Puebla, Rayados and Santos, have not announced if they will participate in any tournament or if they will only play friendly matches.

2020 tournament tournament schedule

On the other hand, on Sunday, July 5, those responsible for Mexican soccer They will announce the dates and times for the Apertura 2020 tournament which will start next July 24, which has generated important expectations, because a few weeks ago, when the return of the sport was announced, it was also mentioned that there would be surprises, although it was not detailed what it was about.

It should be remembered that from the next championship, the competition format will be modified importantly, since the figure of the repechage will be resumed, so the top four ranked will enter the league directly, while sites five to 12 will compete for a place in direct elimination matches. Besides that there will be no descent.

According to the journalist David Medrano, for the realization of the calendar there were obstacles by the teams that they should visit the squares of Mexico City and GuadalajaraIt is in these places that the pandemic is still at a significant level of expansion.

MORE ABOUT OTHER TOPICS:

By restructuring the Expansion League, Cimarrones de Sonora left 10 players out

Chivas Femenil revealed three cases of COVID-19 positives on their campus

One more positive of COVID-19 in Cruz Azul; they add 23 cases in The Machine