Leo Messi has been playing for several games with a little nuisance

February 13, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Lionel messi takes several games playing with some small muscle discomfort, as Bruno Alemany has reported in the program What do you play! from SER Catalunya. In fact, in the match between the FC Barcelona and Granada, held on January 19 and corresponding to day 20 of the Santander League, the Argentine star could be seen with a bandage on his left leg. That game ended with the victory of the Catalans by the minimum with a goal of the Argentine.

In the dressing room of Barcelona there is no concern for the status of Leo Messi. It is considered that these discomforts are normal at this point of the season.

Messi has played the next three games of Barcelona in the League against Valencia, the I raised and the Real Betisrespectively. He was also in the Cup matches against Leganés and Athletic.

