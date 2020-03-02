Leo Gassman at Che tempo che fa and the family as a spur, "There are times when you never feel enough"

Share it:

Leo Gassman was a guest at What's the weather like from Fabio Fazio in the episode of March 1 and, after performing with the song You are doing well with which he triumphed a Sanremo 2020 among the New Proposals, he talked about his future projects, between tours starting with some dates yet to be defined and a road that begins to define itself in the world of music with more precision. Of her song, on which Fabio Fazio asked him if he spoke of accepting his failures, said:

"It was a song that I wrote at a time when I felt the need to be told those words. After writing it I thought it would be nice to bring this message to people, because I think that everyone in life faces times when they don't they never hear enough. "

To him, 21 years old and a surname that makes a lot of echo between the father Alessandro Gassman and grandfather Vittorio, it must have happened that "he never feels enough": there will have been times when it has not been easy to overcome the weight of the artistic legacy he carries on his shoulders (and in his DNA).

Leo Gassman, when a family that echoes is your incentive, and not a difficult comparison to manage

Belong to a family of artists it must have some contraindications, because you always have the comparison in front of your eyes and it could seem a difficult mountain to climb and cross, not so much for levels of fame to reach, but for awe and fear of something that appears unsurpassed. Leo Gassman has never made too much mystery of the difficulty deriving from the comparison, since he presented himself at the X Factor Auditions in 2018:

"I grew up in one family of happy people. They showed me the beautiful sides of life, and I consider myself very lucky. But it is as if I had an ego inside that must come out, to let off steam and lighten me. I want to show myself that I can understand my way, and create something of my own ".

In fact, Leo Gassman is son of actress Sabrina Knaflitz and actor Alessandro Gassman and is the grandson of Vittorio Gassman, which made the history of Italian cinema with films like The usual unknown or Overtaking. The family has therefore reached the third generation, but Leo Gassman has changed the artistic reference field, passing from acting to music, which the singer got there thanks to the passion and the support from mom Sabrina Knaflitz. During one of the Sanremo 2020 press conferences, the singer said:

"Mum is mum, she accompanied me by the hand to the audition at the conservatory, and I passed it. And she, as well as dad, have always believed in me: they are two fantastic parents".

New promotional images of Watchmen Leo Gassman's family: mother Sabrina Knaflitz and father Alessandro Gassman. Getty Images Alessandro Gassman in an interview with Corriere della Sera in 2017 he said of his son "He is not a joke. He is much more serious than I was at his age" because "he studies, is smarter, does sports, is passionate about philosophy". Also to Sanremo 2020 the dad showed himself a big fan of the first hour and this since the opening night of Sanremo, which opened with the performance of the New Proposals in the race: Family support has never been lacking. Leo Gassmam, DNA (and cherub curls) don't lie That Leo Gassman is finding his artistic path therefore seems evident. Furthermore, with music, the demanding comparison seems to be behind us. In his case, more than a difficulty, it could be a spur that pushes him to do better and with ever greater passion, also because his predecessors did not say much about that area. The turn is therefore all his. The fact remains that, having removed the acting which is not his universe, something evident to everyone he inherited from dad and grandfather anyway. Among the various things that we can suspect, the most obvious note is its beauty, which has not escaped anyone since its first appearances on TV at the time of X Factor. The fans, in fact, had gone to a broth of jujubes for his performance with bare chest. Staying numb was difficult enough: In addition to that there are also i cherub curls, which are his, his father's, but also his grandfather Vittorio's. In short, the distinctive feature of the family is there, be it for the art in the blood or for pure beauty. Leo Gassman, the father Alessandro Gassman. Getty Images Leo Gassman, the grandfather Vittorio Gassman. Getty Images Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email. SIGN UP HERE Mary Adorno

