         Lenovo A7: new entry model with Unisoc processor and removable 4,000 mAh battery

The smartphone segment at Lenovo is dominated by the catalog proposed by its proprietary brand Motorola and which recently welcomed the Moto E6s and Moto G8 Power Lite. However, the Chinese company also has your own alternatives under Lenovo brand in this sense.

In fact, we have been waiting for the arrival of its first Legion smartphone with 5G connectivity and hardware suitable for the gaming public. Meanwhile, the Lenovo A7 has just been unveiled, a very economical model with Unisoc SoC and a 4,000 mAh battery as the main hallmarks.

Lenovo A7 datasheet

LENOVO A7 SCREEN 6.09 inch HD + resolution (1,560 x 720 pixels) PROCESSOR Unisoc SC9863A RAM 2 GB STORAGE Determined SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie REAR CAMERA 13 MP + 2 MP FRONTAL CAMERA 5 MP DRUMS 4,000 mAh OTHERS 4G LTE, rear fingerprint reader DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT Determined PRICE Determined

Unisoc brain and many hours of autonomy

The person in charge of officially announcing the Lenovo A7 has been, curiously, the manufacturer of Unisoc processors through its official Twitter profile. And is that this new phone hides inside the CPU SC9863A (like the Alcatel 1S), a 1.6GHz eight-core chipset with PoweVR IMG8322 graphics and 2GB of RAM.

It also has a 6.09-inch screen with HD + resolution (1,560 x 720 pixels) and a drop-shaped notch to house the 5-megapixel front camera. The rear camera, meanwhile, has a main 13-megapixel sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor, as well as an LED flash and artificial intelligence for automatic scene recognition.

The most important features of the Lenovo A7 are completed with a rear fingerprint reader and a removable 4,000 mAh battery that promises up to 416 hours of standby autonomy and up to 57 hours in conversation. As an operating system, it brings Andorid 9 Pie.

Price and availability

At the moment, Lenovo has not revealed details about the price and availability of this new phone, but we do know that the A7 will be marketed. with 2 GB of RAM and in two different colors: blue or black.

Track | GizmoChina