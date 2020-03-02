‘Lemon soup’, the series you have to see if you are ‘millennial’ and are fed up

Share it:

‘Lemon soup’ is the La Chavala series that exposes the great problems of the ‘millennial’ generation in a very funny way.

In front are Nire and Carmen, two girls tired of the situation they have had to live.

Outside Netflix and its so-called premieres there is also life. If not, tell Nire and Carmen, two young ‘millennial’ who, fed up with their reality, have created a series to show it to the world. They will not discover issues that we do not know anymore, the key to this fiction is in the way in which each of the obstacles faced by its protagonists Adela and Montse is told. Surely many girls and boys of this generation will feel identified with these women who live in a tiny apartment in the center of Madrid, so small that they even have to share a bed, and whose rent they can hardly pay with the little they earn in their respective precarious works.

According to its creators – one of them studied economics and politics and the other teacher, although later they directed their steps towards interpretation – this production is born of “frustration. We belong to a demotivated, tired and tired generation, ”they say on their website.

The Chick

If life gives you lemons … Don't miss out ‘Lemon Soup’, the ‘millennial’ series that you will feel identified with

The shared miseries get along better and if they are told with an acid and humorous tone, the drama is lived differently. In the series ‘Lemon soup’, Its protagonists speak of precarious work, of the expenses that you have to face when there is not a euro and how complex it is to achieve some privacy with your Satisfyer when you live with another person in a space of thirty square meters and With a corpse. Yes, they have a dead man in the living room and a friend, WONDERFUL, named Missandei in honor of Khaleesi's counselor.

The La Chavala project also has a blog loaded with posts entitled ‘Stories to not sleep’, whose reading will make your day; a showcase since you can promote yourself if you are an artist and, of course, enjoy the series. And you know: "If life gives you lemons, make lemonade" like the protas of this story (which you can see here).