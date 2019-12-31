Sports

Lemar suffers a hamstring muscle injury

December 31, 2019
The French midfielder of Atlético de Madrid Thomas Lemar suffer a muscle injury on the right thigh, confirmed on Tuesday by the rojiblanco team after undergoing medical tests.

The diagnosis of the international Gallic is of a "hamstring muscle injury of the right thigh", of which the rojiblanco set has not specified degree or estimated withdrawal time.

Lemar trained normally yesterday with all his teammates, and was even part of the theoretical starting eleven for Saturday's league duel (18.30 hours) in the Wanda Metropolitano with which he tried the Argentine coach Diego Pablo Simeone, but this injury triggers doubts about whether he can be in that encounter.

