Lele Pons shows his hips and makes the net explode

January 14, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Lele Pons, singer, model and youtuber originally from Venezuela, publishes an image of him on Instagram that shows how he shows his hips coquettishly. Wear an Animal Print swimsuit.

Lele Pons poses lying in a maca and the pose he puts allows him to show once again that he owns a sculptural body, in addition, a silhouette of ten.

Lele Pons, who has participated in the reality show La Voz México, is on vacation in Puerto Rico beaches and in this heavenly place is where the image is taken.

In addition to the aforementioned image, Lele takes the opportunity to take others and also places them on Instagram and his followers express his love and also how good he looks.

Like Mother, Like son "," Is your dog called Lele? "," I want to hug your dog "," Cuerpazoooo ".

Although Lele was born in Venezuela, since she was a child she lives in Miami, Florida, United States, where her family took her to find a better future together.

According to information in his biography, Lele attains great worldwide recognition by having become the most followed person on the Vine platform.




Lele has said in several interviews that he admires artists such as Sofia Vergara, Gaby Espino and Shakira, and has also launched as a singer.

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

