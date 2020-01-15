Lele Pons shows his hips and makes the net explode

Share it:

Lele Pons, singer, model and youtuber originally from Venezuela, publishes an image of him on Instagram that shows how he shows his hips coquettishly. Wear an Animal Print swimsuit.

Lele Pons poses lying in a maca and the pose he puts allows him to show once again that he owns a sculptural body, in addition, a silhouette of ten.

Lele Pons, who has participated in the reality show La Voz México, is on vacation in Puerto Rico beaches and in this heavenly place is where the image is taken.

In addition to the aforementioned image, Lele takes the opportunity to take others and also places them on Instagram and his followers express his love and also how good he looks.

Although Lele was born in Venezuela, since she was a child she lives in Miami, Florida, United States, where her family took her to find a better future together.

Lele has said in several interviews that he admires artists such as Sofia Vergara, Gaby Espino and Shakira, and has also launched as a singer.