Lele Pons dancing suffers accident breaks glass with her body

April 7, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Who has everyone worried on social networks is Lele Pons, because the famous one began to dance to the reggaeton rhythm when suddenly a bad step caused her to fall on a huge glass window which broke her body causing tremendous fright among her fans .

It was the same Lele who uploaded the video on her Instagram account and although some consider that the influencer acted to entertain everyone, others really cared about her and sent her all kinds of messages.

"Oh my God I hope you are well", "Am I the only one who sees it a little over-acted?", "Everything yours ends in tragedy I love you", "This is us with the drunkenness that we are going to hit as soon as it's all over, "they wrote about the video.

Recall that Lele's popularity has grown due to how she appears on social networks with or without makeup or how she looked before having done some plastic surgeries because she has always liked to be very transparent with her fans in addition to laughing at herself.

In addition Pons has also been characterized by his music videos where he shows fashion and many dances because if there is something that the girl loves it is to move her body because she loves the rhythm of the music when she begins to listen to it.

