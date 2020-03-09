Leipzig – Tottenham: German Government recommendations are ignored

The round of 16 match of the Champions League between Leipzig and the Tottenham It will be held on Tuesday with the public, despite the recommendation of the German Government to suspend public events with more than 1,000 attendees.

The Leipzig authorities, competent in the matter, decided to hold the meeting with the public, after remembering that the United Kingdom, where the visiting fans mostly come from, It is not a risk zone.

The German Minister of Health, Jens spahn, recommended this Sunday the cancellation of all public events and events with planned assistance exceeding one thousand people. The final decision, however, is the responsibility of regional or local authorities. This Sunday two meetings of the Bundesliga were held, one of them following the recommendation of the minister. It was the Mainz – Düsseldorf (1-1).

Only one deceased by coronavirus

In Germany they have been confirmed so far 1,112 infections with coronavirus, of which 484 have been registered in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous in the country, with 18 million inhabitants.

In Saxony, the land to which Leipzig corresponds, 10 cases have been confirmed. So far there is only one German fatality, a 60 year old tourist, who died in Egypt.