 Leiko Wu, Clive Reston and Black Jack Tarr again rumored for Shang-Chi

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While some information that ensures that the filming of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” It would have already begun – but we still don't have the slightest evidence – new supposed details of characters arrive that we would see in the Marvel Studios movie, and that really would be very much in line with other rumors that have been playing since summer last year.

According to insider Charles Murphy, the film will feature several characters that are part of the MI-6, the United Kingdom Secret Intelligence Service, including some as Leiko Wu, Clive Reston and Black Jack Tarr The first two have already been rumored in the past.

The MI-6 has played an important role in the adventures of Shang-Chi in the Marvel Comics universe. After Shang-Chi deserted his father, Fu Manchu, the hero worked alongside MI-6, forging friendship with agents Leiko Wu, Clive Reston and Black Jack Tarr.

Apparently, the film will introduce the idea that Shang-Chi worked for MI-6 in the past but has since "moved away from the world." Black Jack Tarr is described as an "elite martial artist who enjoys the thrill of battle." While Reston is an old friend who has married Wu, an elite agent who once felt something for Shang-Chi, in clear reference to the comics where Leiko Wu and the hero of the Kung Fu had a romantic relationship.

Rumors claim that Marvel already has the actors for all these roles after looking for a 45-50 year old Caucasian man for Reston; a 26-39 year old Chinese woman for Wu; and a 30-49 year old Caucasian man for Tarr; although at public level nothing is known about these new faces of the cast.

Via information | Murphy’s Multiverse